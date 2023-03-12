Weather, the rains are back in the North and also the snow at low altitudes

The new week will reserve us some important changes on the meteorological front as already from Tuesday 14th we expect the arrival of a cyclonic vortex and the return of the rain to the North.

For lovers of beautiful sunny days it will certainly not be good news, writes www.ilmeteo.it, but it will certainly be good news for our thirsty lands given the increasingly worrying water deficit which is measured above all in the regions of Northern Italy.

Now let’s try to understand how the weather picture of the new week will evolve in more detail. Monday 13 will be a largely mild and sunny day for many regions of the country even if the first indications that something is changing will already be noticed during the day. In fact, the clouds will tend to increase in the North, especially in the North-West and in the central-western Alpine areas and with the first rainfall expected already in the evening.

It will then be during the night that the weather will severely deteriorate in the Western and Central Alps with increasingly copious snowfalls around 1200/1300m and with scattered rains in the rest of the North especially in Liguria where they may also assume the character of downpours in the province of Spice.

In short, there will be all the preconditions for experiencing a Tuesday the 14th in bad weather which will tend to concentrate its greatest effects on the northeastern regions, on a large part of the central Tyrrhenian and during the afternoon/evening up to the areas of the lower Tyrrhenian and this due to the effect of an insidious cyclonic vortex which from Northern Italy will then move very quickly towards the South. Attention also to the snow which can also fall abundantly on the Central-Eastern Alpine arc at an average altitude close to 1400m.

Precipitation forecast for Tuesday 14 March. The cyclonic vortex will then be able to maintain very unstable weather conditions also on Wednesday 15, but mainly in the regions of the middle and lower Adriatic and in the southern peninsula where we will continue to have often rainy conditions even if they tend to improve by evening.

In fact, they will think new ones cold air masses downhill from Northern Europe to push the cyclonic vortex away from our country so much so that from Thursday 16 the weather will return stable throughout the country but in a context that is certainly windier and cooler for everyone.

