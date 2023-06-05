Tursky: More than 1 million people are already using ID Austria

Digitization offers are well received in Austria. More than 1 million Austrians are currently using ID Austria.

Vienna (OTS) – As a central state digital identity, the ID Austria, as a further development of the mobile phone signature, enables secure digital online identification, digital access to the office and digital ID card services such as the digital driver’s license. The more than one million users of ID Austria confirm that the digital offers are well received in Austria.

“With ID Austria, Austria is one of the EU-wide pioneers. I am very pleased to see that the digital offers are so well received in Austria. The 1 million users are a big step in the right direction and show us that with our digital services and the recently presented Digital Austria Act, we are on the right track to lead Austria into a digital future,” said State Secretary for Austria Digitization Florian Tursky.

The ID Austria is based on EU-wide standards and thus offers secure digital access to the ID card platform. The digital driving license is the first of two digital ID cards in Austria. At the end of March, Education Minister Martin Polaschek presented the digital student ID together with State Secretary Florian Tursky. After the pilot phase, this will be integrated into the ID platform alongside the digital driver’s license.

Users of the previous Handy-Signatur have been able to switch to ID Austria since summer 2020. If the mobile phone signature has been registered with an authority, you will automatically receive the full version and can therefore also use the eID platform.

“In order to be able to use the full potential of the digital services, such as the ID card platform, I advise all users of the previous cell phone signature to switch to ID Austria. My goal is to make all ID cards that we carry with us in our wallets available on our cell phones in the future. With ID Austria and the eID platform, we are on the right track,” concluded Tursky.

Questions & contact:

Vincenz Kriegs-Au, MA

Spokesman of the Secretary of State

Office of State Secretary Florian Tursky, MSc. MBA.

Mobil: +43 664 2640821

E-Mail: vincenz.kriegs-au@bmf.gv.at

Ing. Michael Tögel, BA

Deputy Press Spokesman of the Secretary of State

Office of State Secretary Florian Tursky, MSc. MBA.

Mobil: +43 664 8581576

E-Mail: michael.toegel@bmf.gv.at

Federal Ministry of Finance, press office

(+43 1) 514 33 501 031

bmf-presse@bmf.gv.at

http://www.bmf.gv.at

Johannesgasse 5, 1010 Vienna