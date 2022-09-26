Home Business Tuscany, workers on strike against expensive life
Tuscany, workers on strike against expensive life

Tuscany, workers on strike against expensive life

“You can’t go on like this.” The mobilization led by Fiom-Cgil has started in the Tuscan factories to denounce the cost of living and the surge in energy bills, with strikes and presidia in Florence, in the Florentine plain, in Mugello and in Pistoia. The modalities are similar: one hour strike with garrison in front of the factory, where workers show the amounts reached by the bills of their homes.
For now, the metalworking companies that have mobilized are small to medium-sized: Fonderie Palmieri in Calenzano; Ocem in Florence; Comesca and La Fortezza in Scarperia; Niccolai Trafile and Ricciarelli in Pistoia.
The union appeals to politics: “The bills are also increasing for workers but no one talks about it – says the general secretary Fiom-Cgil Florence-Prato-Pistoia, Daniele Calosi – we risk a perfect social storm that will hit in the coming months especially on those who he must work to live ». The accounts have already been done: in the foundry – explains the union – a worker earns between 1,200 and 1,600 euros per month based on seniority and dependents; with this money he has to pay the mortgage or rent, food, bills and support the family; then if the company, due to the energy crisis in progress, puts it into the home integration, it will suffer a further cut in wages. “We need structural responses now – says Calosi – because tomorrow risks being too late”.

