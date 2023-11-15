Tv Azteca’s $400 Million Debt Restructuring Offer Rejected by U.S. Creditors

US creditors reject Tv Azteca’s $400 million restructuring offer

Creditors of Tv Azteca in the United States have rejected a restructuring offer made by the television station, which is owned by businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, for a debt amounting to 400 million dollars. According to Bloomberg, the parties were in negotiations with the supervision of a court and the conglomerate had offered a payment of 45 million dollars, while the holders required that the delivery be for 105 million dollars.

The dispute involves holders including Plenisfer Investments, Cyrus Capital, and Sandpiper, who together own Tv Azteca debt bonds for $400 million. The negotiations have been ongoing for a significant amount of time. During a period of 67 days starting September 7, 2023, the company, the trustee, and the holders participated in a mediation ordered by a United States court. However, at the conclusion of the mediation, the parties were unable to reach a consensual resolution.

One point of disagreement was the maturity of the debt, with the creditors only willing to extend it until 2030, while Tv Azteca sought to extend it until 2034. In 2022, a judge in Mexico determined that Tv Azteca was not obliged to pay interest on said bonds due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the deadlock, Tv Azteca assured that it continues to believe that a consensual restructuring of its 2024 bonds is in the best interest of all parties and remains committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with holders in an effort to achieve that result.

In Mexico, the federal government expressed confidence that the decision of the collegiate courts on debts to the Public Treasury for 26 billion pesos from a company owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego will comply with the law. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that his government cannot turn a blind eye to privileges of those who do not pay, while former fiscal attorney Félix Arturo Medina Padilla said he trusts that the resolution of the colleges is in accordance with the law and that these resources enter the public treasury.