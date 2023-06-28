TV ratings, Porro flies with Sgarbi-Belpietro and closes the season with 6%

Listen to TV, the Fourth Republic closes the season with a 6% share, up on last week

Nicholas Porro can be said to be satisfied with the season finale of Fourth Republicthe talk of Network 4 conducted by him every Monday in the early evening. The program yesterday in the you listen to TV averaged 820,000 viewers for a 6% share. Last week, however, it had obtained 668,000 spectators with a 5% share. Fourth Republic should be back in september.

Last night during the episode there was talk of the attempted coup in Russia with the fallout on the Ukrainian front and Putin’s position after the failed coup. Also there was a focus on the inquiry about Maximus of Alema and the first degree conviction of the former public prosecutor of Mani Pulite, Piercamillo Davigo, and a report on the European green directives. Guests of the episode: Paolo Mieli, Brando Benifei of the Pd, Alessandro Sallusti, Italo Bocchinothe professor. Angelo D’Orsi and Maurizio Belpietrothe Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi and Nicola Procaccini of FdI and Daniel Capezzone.

