Twice the market expectation!Small non-farm farmers continue to show strong employment, the Fed can’t be happy – yqqlm

Wednesday (May 3) before the U.S. stock market,automatic data processingThe latest national employment report released by the company (ADP) shows that the number of private sector employment, known as “small non-agricultural”, has increased by twice the market expectation.

Specific data show that the number of private sector employment in the United States recorded an increase of 296,000 in April, the largest increase since July 2022, much higher than the previous market expectation of 148,000. 142,000 people.

Broken down by business size, employment at small businesses (1-49 workers) rose by 121,000 in April, mid-sized businesses (50-499 workers) rose by 122,000 and large businesses (500+ workers) rose by 47,000 people.

By business type, in production industries, natural resources and mining employment rose by 52,000 in April and construction rose by 53,000, while manufacturing employment fell by 38,000.

In terms of service industries, trade/transportation/utilitiesThe number of employed people increased by 32,000, and the information industry increased by 2,000.educateHealthcare and health services rose by 69,000 and leisure and hospitality rose by 154,000; while financial services lost 28,000 and professional/business services lost 16,000.

Although the number of overall employment surged in April, the annual rate of wage growth in many industries showed signs of slowing down. Of which trade/transportation/utilitiesThe median annual rate of wage growth for employed persons was 6.6%, compared with 7.0% in March, the largest month-on-month drop.

“The slowdown in wage growth offers the clearest signal yet of current labor market conditions, with employers reining in wage growth while hiring aggressively,” ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson wrote in a report. Our data also shows that Fewer people are changing jobs.”

The agency commented that despite a sharp slowdown in wage growth for those who changed jobs, there was still a hiring spree.This latest evidence suggests that while other economic indicators are starting to cool,The labor market remains largely resilient.

The financial website Forexlive believes that the “small non-agricultural” is a strong number, highlighting why the Fed’s job is so difficult, “they can’t do it without destroying thebankRaising wages reasonably without the system, adding nearly 300,000 jobs shows thatThe pressure on wage growth has not disappeared.”

In the early hours of Thursday (May 4th) Beijing time, the Federal Reserve will announce theinterest rateResolution, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 as usual. At present, industry insiders generally expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the tenth time in a row during this sleepless night of interest rate discussions tonight.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: Twice the market expectation! Small non-farm continues to show strong employment The Fed can’t be happy…