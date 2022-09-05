Listen to the audio version of the article

The Scuola Superiore Meridionale has signed an agreement with the Scuola Normale di Pisa to allow students, teachers, researchers, fellows of both to attend courses, seminars and research projects both in Naples and Pisa (and in Florence, the second headquarters of the Normale) , with all the benefits granted to the colleagues of the School they will join. The agreement was signed in the complex of Santi Marcellino e Festo, seat of the Southern High School, by Arturo De Vivo and Luigi Ambrosio on the occasion of the inauguration of the orientation course for 98 students from all over Italy.

The Southern High School and the Normal School therefore strengthen their relationship to enrich the academic curriculum of their students, as well as of the research staff. The convention will in fact favor the didactic and scientific collaboration between the two institutions. The agreement, in concrete terms, makes it possible for the students of Pisa and Florence of the Normale to attend study courses and seminars, and to collaborate in research projects that take place in Naples, at the Southern School, and, vice versa, for the students of the Scuola Meridionale, do the same in Tuscany. Students participating in the exchange will not pay enrollment fees at the host institution, as is the practice for students of the two university schools, and will be able to take advantage of the benefits granted to university colleagues they join. , such as accommodation in the colleges, meals at the university canteen or affiliated establishments and free access to the Library. The agreement is also valid for the exchange of fellows and researchers and has a duration of 5 years starting from October 2022.

The 98 young Italian students selected for an orientation week will be engaged in congress, seminar and laboratory activities in a traveling itinerary at the historic and prestigious locations of the Federico II University of Naples. selection of ordinary students who participated in the competition for 40 places for the Ordinary Course of the Southern High School for the Academic Year 2022/2023.

Three years of activity

The Southern High School was established with DM MUR n. 141/2022 as a university education institute of advanced doctoral training with a special organization. The School is divided into two interdisciplinary academic structures: the humanistic-legal interdisciplinary area; the scientific-technological interdisciplinary area. And it organizes pre-doctoral training courses and research and post-doctoral training courses, aimed at highly qualified scholars, researchers, professionals and managers; PhD programs of high international profile, which combine pure research and applied research in collaboration with federated universities or other universities; ordinary and master’s; degree program in collaboration with federated universities or other universities.

The ordinary courses

The pre-doctoral training courses or the “ordinary courses” have the aim of integrating and raising the quality and level of the students’ university preparation, developing their critical spirit; these courses include teaching, seminars, foreign language lectures, laboratory exercises at the School, as well as periods of study, internships and traineeships at highly qualified institutions and other activities aimed at enriching the training of students.