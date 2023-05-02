Twinning in the name of Made in Italy between historic brands and design

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is one of those partnerships that can only see the light in Italy. It is the one signed between the Association of historic brands of Italy and Adi, the Association for industrial design, based on this principle contained in the memorandum of understanding: «The culture of design is a fundamental strategic lever for sustainable and responsible development of the planet and human living conditions. Manufacturing and design are the virtuous combination that has been able to generate the Made in Italy phenomenon». The signatures are by Massimo Caputi, President of the Association of Historic Brands of Italy and by Rocco Orefice, director of the association. Luciano Galimberti, president and Marika Aakesson, president of Adi Lazio signed the protocol for Adi. The agreement is valid for two years.

At the center is the promotion of the strategic value of design in all production areas, through initiatives that a joint table will develop in ten directions: living, for mobility, for work, for the person, food design, materials and of technological systems, of services, for social issues, for communication, ending with research for the enterprise. To all these activities will be added internationalization with strategies to promote the ideas and interests of members in every part of the world and information, which will give visibility to the initiatives of the two associations on the channels of each. «The historic Italian brands have always played an important role in the industrial design system promoted by ADI, having contributed to spreading its value and quality since its first developments – explains Massimo Caputi, President of the Association of historic brands of Italy – . The collaboration that we are launching today with the signing of this memorandum of understanding is the strategic way for the joint valorisation of historical entrepreneurial realities and Italian design, so that they are increasingly elements of distinction of Made in Italy in the world, in the awareness of the value that transversally they contribute to the territories and sectors that make Italian production inimitable». From him Luciano Galimberti, President of Adi adds: «For Adi, design is fundamental at every point of the production chain, from the choice of materials to relations with users. This protocol

in agreement it contributes to mutual knowledge and to the enrichment of the culture shared by designers and producers. A collaboration which, in promoting comparison and the exchange of knowledge, is the right way to effectively promote Made in Italy. Historic brands are an element of continuity that has performed precisely this task, and Adi is also a historic brand, proud of it».