Usa, 18-month-old twins die drowned in the swimming pool of the house, with them was the great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s disease

18 month old twins a Oklahoma Cityin the United States, Loklyn and Loreli Callazzo, they drowned in the pool of the family villa. According to the Daily Mail, testimony from a family member reports that the great-grandmother of the children – resident of the villa and suffering from Alzheimer’s – would have left there back door open and this would have allowed the twins to access the pool.

The English tabloid reports that to find ed extracting the bodies of the children was the mother, 37-year-old housewife Jenny Callazzo, who lives in the villa with her grandmother, children (she has four others) and her 42-year-old husband Sonny. The woman tried to revive her children before help arrived. But there was nothing they could do for them. The police have launched an investigation, specifying however that she seems to have been a tragic fatality.

While, on the platform GoFundMeA fundraiser has been launched to help the family. “These beautiful children were taken from us too soon. Anything you can give to help with expenses would be greatly appreciated. We appreciate everyone’s love and support,” the campaign read.

