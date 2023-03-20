Home Business Twins drown in swimming pool. They were with their great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s
Business

Twins drown in swimming pool. They were with their great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s

by admin
Twins drown in swimming pool. They were with their great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s

Usa, 18-month-old twins die drowned in the swimming pool of the house, with them was the great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s disease

18 month old twins a Oklahoma Cityin the United States, Loklyn and Loreli Callazzo, they drowned in the pool of the family villa. According to the Daily Mail, testimony from a family member reports that the great-grandmother of the children – resident of the villa and suffering from Alzheimer’s – would have left there back door open and this would have allowed the twins to access the pool.

The English tabloid reports that to find ed extracting the bodies of the children was the mother, 37-year-old housewife Jenny Callazzo, who lives in the villa with her grandmother, children (she has four others) and her 42-year-old husband Sonny. The woman tried to revive her children before help arrived. But there was nothing they could do for them. The police have launched an investigation, specifying however that she seems to have been a tragic fatality.

READ ALSO: Dead boy doing hydrospeed. Brother: “I was there, I saw it go down”

While, on the platform GoFundMeA fundraiser has been launched to help the family. “These beautiful children were taken from us too soon. Anything you can give to help with expenses would be greatly appreciated. We appreciate everyone’s love and support,” the campaign read.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Cost 28.47 billion yuan!Central Plains Bank merges three banks with new development assets scale will exceed trillion in one fell swoop - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Lgbt parents, Pascale: “Salvini homophobic”. The hug with...

Fed Raised Concerns About Silicon Valley Bank’s Risk...

Bridge over the Strait, that’s how it will...

Ban on oil and gas heating: Greens Secretary...

Champions: first sentence for the clashes, 28 months...

Changzhou, Jiangsu: Integrating advantageous industries and capital to...

Labor market – railway officer appeals to the...

Rai, “new presenter at Agora”: who she is....

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS CEO: “Together...

Schlein also brings Zan back to life: “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy