Twitter: Blue ticks disappear because users don’t pay

Twitter began removing the blue verification ticks from many accounts Thursday. Personalities like Bill Gates, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez saw their badges disappear. Twitter has said individual users will have to start paying $8 a month for verification.

Some Twitter users are seeing their old blue ticks disappear from their accounts as Elon Musk launches an $8 monthly subscription program.

Twitter shared on Thursday with that it clears free blue ticks from users who were verified on the platform before Musk took over the company in late October. These users were often celebrities, journalists, and politicians who were independently verified by Twitter.

Big-name businesspeople like Bill Gates, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran stopped showing blue ticks on their Twitter accounts Thursday afternoon. As for celebrities, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner seem to have lost their verification.

The American rapper Doja Cat, who was no longer verified, tweetedthat users with blue ticks were more likely to be “complete losers” and “desperate for validation from famous people”.

Yesterday, Thursday, fell on April 20th, an unofficial public holiday for cannabis smokers. Musk has used the number 420 in his past business dealings, including his Tweet from 2018, in which he considered taking Tesla private at a price of $420 per share.

The only way users can keep their blue ticks is by signing up for Twitter Blue, a subscription program that eight dollars per month costs. The program was introduced after Musk took over Twitter.

Musk has criticized the old version of Twitter’s verification system, calling it a system of authorities and peasants and “deeply corrupted”.

Twitter Blue has sparked controversy since its inception. The feature allows any Twitter user to pay for a verified blue tick. After launch, trolls used Twitter Blue to impersonate politicians, corporations, and other high-profile accounts.

Accounts for US Senator Ted Cruz, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, McDonald’s, Nintendo and Tesla were impersonated.

Businesses and organizations, meanwhile, can remain verified by paying as little as $1000 each month. The companies have criticized Musk for the paid program. For example, William LeGate, co-founder of PillowFight, told Business Insider that the $1,000 feature was “outlandish” and “pointless.”

