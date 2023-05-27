Twitter: Commissioner criticizes companies for withdrawing from the pact against disinformation

There have already been signs that Twitter is not giving high priority to fighting disinformation under the EU deal. From the point of view of Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, the company taken over by Elon Musk cannot pull itself out of the affair entirely.

TAccording to the Commission, witter is withdrawing from an EU agreement to combat disinformation on the Internet. EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday evening that the social media platform was turning its back on the voluntary code of conduct.

“But obligations remain. You can run, but you can’t hide,” he wrote. Beyond the voluntary commitments, the fight against disinformation will become mandatory as of August 25 as part of the EU Digital Services Act (DSA). “Our teams will be ready to enforce.”

The San Francisco-based company, which was acquired by tech billionaire Elon Musk, responded to press inquiries about the process with an automated response – as in most cases. Twitter did not take a position.

Since the acquisition, Musk has scrapped previous rules against disinformation, scrapped the platform’s account verification system and replaced it with a subscription model, and wreaked havoc on content moderation. His declared goal is to turn Twitter into a “digital marketplace”.

In addition to Twitter, companies that have signed the EU Code of Conduct include GoogleTikTok, Microsoft and the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta. The agreement requires them to take action against the spread of misinformation and to report regularly on progress.

EU Commission dissatisfied with Twitter’s behavior

There have already been signs that Twitter is not ready to meet its self-imposed obligations. The EU Commission criticized the company earlier in the year for failing to provide a full first report on fighting the misinformation. What was submitted contained little specific information and no targeted data, it said.

The Digital Services Act, agreed by representatives of the European Parliament and member states last year, aims to combat hate speech, disinformation and other harmful online content. It should be made easier for platform users to report problems. Regulatory authorities should be able to punish non-compliance with fines in the billions. Among other things, it should ensure that illegal content is removed more quickly and harmful disinformation receives less attention.