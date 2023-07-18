Twitter competitor: threads with 150 million downloads in two weeks

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, is himself active on the new Threads platform. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

With 150 million downloads, Threads has set a new record for app growth, far outpacing Pokémon Go.

According to a data research company, Threads has around 100 million weekly active users.

Still, adoption and dissemination has slowed. Instagram is now focused on performance and rolling out new features.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Meta’s Threads app also saw record growth in its second week, surpassing the app’s 150 million downloads.

Threads starts with “unprecedented” growth

In just ten days, Meta’s Threads, a relatively simple Twitter clone, has reached around 100 million weekly active users, according to Data.ai, a research and analytics firm. Randy Nelson, Senior Director at Data.ai, called Threads’ growth “unprecedented” and called 150 million downloads in such a short time “staggering”.

read too

This is how Meta Threads works: With the app, Mark Zuckerberg wants to outdo Elon Musk’s Twitter competitor

Threads grew more than five times faster than the previous record holder for the fastest-growing app, Niantic’s Pokémon Go. This app took around three months to reach 150 million downloads.

“While the world‘s top social apps have half a billion weekly active users several years into their lifecycle, Thread’s nearly 100 million weekly active users is unprecedented at this early stage,” said Nelson.

Although Threads is not yet available in the EU due to the European government’s stricter user privacy regulations, the app has caught on globally. According to Data.ai, the top five countries using Threads are India, Brazil, the US, Mexico and Japan, in that order.

Threads vs. Twitter – Zuckerberg vs. Musk

100 million weekly active users is about a fifth of Twitter’s user base, according to Data.ai. Launched in 2006, Twitter was acquired late last year by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, with whom Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg has a growing public rivalry.

read too

Is ChatGPT in Europe threatened with the end soon?

Threads took about six months to develop and was carried out by a team of 50, as Business Insider reportse. Though it aimed to destabilize Twitter, Threads’ immediate success came as a huge surprise to Meta and Instagram given the platform’s continued instability under Musk’s leadership. The company originally expected registrations in the low millions.

Within Twitter, Threads’ success is attributed in part to growing public dislike of Musk and the massive influence he has exerted on Twitter. “So many people wish for Elon to fail,” said an employee at the company. Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer, said on Threads, “I’ve never seen the stars align so favorably for a product launch.”

Musk then with one threatened lawsuitimplying a rough competition with Zuckerberg and some prominent Twitter accounts Money collections send.

An Instagram spokesperson declined to comment on threads’ current growth rate, only citing one Threads-Post von Zuckerberg over the weekend saying the app had hit 100 million signups. Zuckerberg has been active every day since Threads started, as have many senior meta executives, such as Cox, Andrew Bosworth, Naomi Gleit, and Charles Porch. However, the CEO hasn’t posted anything about the app’s growth since Sunday.

read too

From computer nerd to muscle machine: This is how Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg trains

“While it’s early days, we’re excited for Threads’ initial success, which has exceeded our expectations,” said the Instagram spokesperson. “We launched the app just over a week ago and are now focused on ensuring stable performance, delivering new features and further improving the user experience in the coming months.”

Growth has flattened out a bit after the first few days

Despite such massive growth in a short period of time, the drop from 100 million signups in the first five days to 50 million signups in the following four days represents a slowdown in app adoption and adoption.

read too

A leaked document about threads Instagram sends to influencers reveals upcoming features and tips

When Zuckerberg announced it hit 100 million signups on Sunday, it meant Threads was seeing an average of 20 million signups per day. As of this week, that number could have dropped to about 13 million downloads per day.

According to one, the average time spent on the app is Report from “CNBC”, citing Sensor Tower data, dropped from 20 to 10 minutes a day. Still, 10 minutes a day is more than half the time an average user spends spends on Twitteraccording to exclusive data provided to Business Insider.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

