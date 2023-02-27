Twitter has announced more staff cuts in an attempt to contain the costs of social networking now owned by Elon Musk.

In detail, Twitter reportedly laid off at least 200 employees on Saturday, about 10 percent of its 2,000 workers at the company.

Elon Musk bought the social media platform last October and has steadily downsized Twitter since then, taking the headcount from around 7,500 workers to the current 2,000.

Some employees learned they were fired via email on Saturday, while others tweeted that they learned they were fired when they could no longer access the internal system.