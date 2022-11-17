Workaholic Elon Musk wants employees of Twitter, of which he is CEO and sole director, to be equally workaholic.

In an email sent to employees who have not been affected by the maxi layoffs launched literally overnight, as soon as he took command of the social network, the CEO of Tesla and Space X, now also of Twitter, wrote that he expects “long hours of high-intensity work”.

The either-or is clear in the letter: employees who are not willing to work at these paces will receive “three months’ severance pay”; if favorable, they will instead support his vision for the new “Twitter 2.0”.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was forced to stop the payment request of $7.99 for Twitter users with a blue check, i.e. accounts considered “active, noteworthy and authentic”.

Despite its apparent desire to limit fake accounts, within hours of the mandatory payment for the blue tick, total chaos erupted on Twitter.

Several people have bought blue checks by pretending to be celebrities, politicians, or even corporations. Some users, for example, pretended to be the US pharmaceutical multinational Eli Lilly itself, causing several problems when they tweeted:

“We are thrilled to announce that insulin is now free.” The tweet remained active for hours before being deleted.

And the real Eli Lilly, reports CNBC, had to tweet: “We apologize for those who have been the object of the deceptive message launched by the false Eli Lilly”.