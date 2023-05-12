Twitter: Elon Musk announces resignation as CEO. A woman will take his place

Elon Musk has announced his resignation as Twitter boss.

The founder and CEO of Tesla and also of Space X made his announcement with a post on Twitter, in which he communicated that a woman, whose name he did not mention, will take his position as CEO of the social network, which bought for $44 billion last October.

Musk has not yet revealed the name of the woman who, in six weeks, will become CEO of the social network.

As for his role, once he resigns from his position as CEO, Elon Musk will become executive president and head of supervision of Twitter products.