Twitter: Elon Musk complains about debt and halved advertising revenue

Economically, Elon Musk has apparently not written a success story with the takeover of Twitter so far. picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/Adrien Fillon

Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing money. He blames “high debt” and lower advertising revenue for this.

The Tesla boss had been trying to reinvent the platform after buying it for $44 billion last year.

But ad revenue has halved, and Musk’s other plans, like the paid Twitter Blue, haven’t been able to fill the gap.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Elon Musk claims Twitter is still losing money. The billionaire blamed a “high debt burden” and a slump in advertising revenue.

in one Tweetin response to a user who suggested Musk form a consortium to buy Twitter’s debt, bemoaned the company’s awkward financial position.

read too

Threads is all the rage as Zuckerberg takes on Musk — but two things need to happen for the meta stock to benefit

“We still have negative cash flow due to ~50 percent less ad revenue and a heavy debt burden,” Musk tweeted. “We need to be cash flow positive before we can afford anything else.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Musk has made sweeping changes since buying Twitter for $44 billion last October, including laying off about 90 percent of the workforce.

Still, the Tesla boss faces an uphill battle to make the company profitable. The acquisition was financed with enormous borrowings and the interest payments alone are estimated at around $1.5 billion a year, reports Reuters.

The asset manager Fidelity estimated in Maythat Twitter was worth just $15 billion — even before Facebook’s parent launched Meta Threads, which Mark Zuckerberg hopes will be a Twitter killer.

read too

The new Threads app may annoy Elon Musk to death — but he’s still $137 billion richer than Mark Zuckerberg

After Musk’s acquisition, advertisers voted with their feet, and half of its top funders left the company the following month.

Report: Almost 60 percent less advertising on Twitter

While Musk explained to BBC News that advertisers had returned, an internal document leaked to the New York Times in June showed that ad revenue had fallen decreased by almost 60 percent meant to be.

This came against a backdrop of a general decline in online advertising, with many companies choosing to spend less on marketing.

The measures that Musk had hoped would bring new revenue streams have not really started yet. The paid subscription model Twitter Blue, for example, only made eleven million dollars in the first three months.

Also, the incentives to attract creatives to the platform and get more sign-ups to Twitter Blue by paying users based on impressions are unlikely to produce any real changes in revenue.

Read the original article Business Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

