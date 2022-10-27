Elon Musk must close the Twitter acquisition by Friday, as he pointed out in a video conference with the bankers who finance the operation. In reality, the date is decided by Kathaleen McCormick, judge of the Delaware Court according to which the agreement must be reached by Friday 28 October 2022 at 5 pm in New York (11 pm in Italy),

The banks, which are providing $ 13 billion in funding, have drafted the final credit agreement and are in the process of signing the paperwork, one of the last steps before actually sending the money to Musk.

This was revealed by sources close to Bloomberg. Shares of Twitter jumped on the news and ended up trading as high as $ 53.18, approaching Musk’s proposed purchase price of $ 54.20.

Wall Street lenders, led by Morgan Stanley, have already been preparing to finance the debt in recent weeks, but nothing is ever sure with Musk, the South African billionaire who just a few weeks ago was trying to back out of the deal. Banks will receive one of the last formalities – a loan notice – and the cash should be deposited within days.

Twitter’s total purchase price is $ 44 billion. Banks pledged to provide debt financing in April – when investors’ appetite for risky assets was stronger and also provided $ 500 million of a special type of loan typically held by banks, called revolving credit. facility ”, which Twitter can borrow and repay until maturity.