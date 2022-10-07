Home Business Twitter: Elon Musk would have asked for a cut in the price of the offer
Twitter: Elon Musk would have asked for a cut in the price of the offer

Twitter: Elon Musk would have asked for a cut in the price of the offer

Elon Musk rethinks it and re-launches his $ 44 billion offer for Twitter but is beating his fists on the negotiating table to lower the offer price. Thus Bloomberg according to which in recent weeks the representatives of Musk and Twitter had discussed to proceed with the acquisition of the social media by Mr Tesla at a price of less than $ 54.20 per share.

But the talks did not go through, as close people reported. According to NY Musk had sought a 30% price reduction. This week, in a letter to Twitter, Musk stated that he would be willing to complete the deal at the original price which could close as early as next week if the two sides manage to come together.

In this scenario, banks are expected to finance their debt commitments but the lawsuit continues. Delaware Chancellery Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said neither side has yet asked for the trial scheduled for October 17 to be suspended.

