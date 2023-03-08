Home Business Twitter employees only knew after days that he was fired
Elon Musk (left) was embroiled in a dispute with his former collaborator Haraldur Thorleifsson.
Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP/Haraldur Thorleifsson

A Twitter executive says he spent nine days trying to find out whether or not he had been fired.

Haraldur Thorleifsson says he contacted Elon Musk and Twitter’s human resources department, but received no response.

Amid a dispute with Musk, he received confirmation that he had lost his job.

A veteran former Twitter employee says he spent nine days trying to figure out whether or not he was fired from the social media company. Haraldur Thorleifsson was a Twitter “Director” in Iceland. On Monday, he was embroiled in a public row with Elon Musk after questioning the Twitter owner about his employment status at the company.

“You have every right to fire me,” Thorleifsson wrote in one Tweet to Musk, “that’s totally fair and fine. But usually people are informed when that happens. Maybe with a letter or something. Which didn’t happen for nine days, despite several emails to you and others.”

Three minutes after posting the tweet, Thorleifsson says he received confirmation that he no longer had a job at Twitter. Again, that “is your right,” he said in response. “But can you make sure I get the money I’m entitled to?”

In another tweet, Thorleifsson wrote that Twitter’s head of human resources emailed him saying he’d been fired. Twitter and Thorleifsson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

Access to his work laptop was denied

On Monday, Thorleifsson Musk mentioned in a tweet that he’d lost access to his work laptop nine days ago, but couldn’t confirm whether or not he’d been fired. Thorleifsson says Twitter’s head of human resources has not been able to confirm on two occasions whether he still works there. He also contacted Musk about the matter but received no response.

Musk later responded to Thorleifsson’s tweet by saying, “What were you doing?” This sparked a heated back-and-forth between Thorleifsson and Musk.

Thorleifsson founded Ueno, a creative agency that Twitter bought in 2021. According to Thorleifsson’s LinkedIn profile, after the acquisition, he worked as a director at Twitter, based in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Platformerreported on February 28 that Thorleifsson was one of four senior executives who had been put on a “do not fire” list because it would be too expensive to pay them off. According to the report, all four were released anyway.

The four were among around 200 Twitter employees who were fired in the most recent round of layoffs, according to Platformer. Musk has fired thousands of Twitter employees since acquiring the company for $44 billion in October.

Similar to Thorleifsson, other former Twitter employees who were fired said they were denied access to their work laptops and email as part of the layoffs.

