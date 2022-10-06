Elon Muskceo of Tesla and the richest man in the world once again surprised the markets. Tesla’s boss changed his mind again on Tuesday and announced that he would continue with the purchase of Twitter at the previously agreed price of $ 54.20 per share. The social media platform released a statement claiming that it had received the letter and stated: “Twitter’s intention is to close the transaction at $ 54.20 per share ”.

According to CNBC sources, the deal could come this Friday. On Tuesday, the Twitter stock was suspended at the beginning of the session for excess of the upside, following the news of the Tesla CEO’s plans to move forward with the acquisition. Twitter closed the session up 22% to $ 52 per share, thus bringing the price of the stock just above the purchase price proposed by Musk himself on April 25th. In pre-market trading, the Twitter stock is losing 0.6% after rebounding by 22%.

According to the SEC filing, Musk sent a letter to Twitter on Monday, notifying the company of his intention to proceed with the agreed transaction in April.

Here is the letter Musk’s attorney, Mike Ringler of Skadden Arps, sent to Twitter attorneys on October 3:

Musk later tweeted that “Buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the app of everything”. Musk said he wants Twitter to be more like TikTok and WeChat, with many more highly engaged users.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

What happened between Musk and Twitter?

Recall that a few weeks after accepting the deal valuing Twitter at $ 44 billion, the eclectic entrepreneur attempted to retire, officially informing the company in July of his intentions to terminate the contract. As a result, Twitter is suing Musk to force him to go through with the purchase. The two parties were due to be tried in Delaware Chancery Court on October 17.