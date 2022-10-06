Home Business Twitter flies on the stock market (+ 22%) after Musk’s decision to continue with the acquisition
Business

Twitter flies on the stock market (+ 22%) after Musk’s decision to continue with the acquisition

by admin
Twitter flies on the stock market (+ 22%) after Musk’s decision to continue with the acquisition

Elon Muskceo of Tesla and the richest man in the world once again surprised the markets. Tesla’s boss changed his mind again on Tuesday and announced that he would continue with the purchase of Twitter at the previously agreed price of $ 54.20 per share. The social media platform released a statement claiming that it had received the letter and stated: Twitter’s intention is to close the transaction at $ 54.20 per share ”.

According to CNBC sources, the deal could come this Friday. On Tuesday, the Twitter stock was suspended at the beginning of the session for excess of the upside, following the news of the Tesla CEO’s plans to move forward with the acquisition. Twitter closed the session up 22% to $ 52 per share, thus bringing the price of the stock just above the purchase price proposed by Musk himself on April 25th. In pre-market trading, the Twitter stock is losing 0.6% after rebounding by 22%.

According to the SEC filing, Musk sent a letter to Twitter on Monday, notifying the company of his intention to proceed with the agreed transaction in April.

Here is the letter Musk’s attorney, Mike Ringler of Skadden Arps, sent to Twitter attorneys on October 3:

Musk later tweeted that “Buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the app of everything”. Musk said he wants Twitter to be more like TikTok and WeChat, with many more highly engaged users.

What happened between Musk and Twitter?

Recall that a few weeks after accepting the deal valuing Twitter at $ 44 billion, the eclectic entrepreneur attempted to retire, officially informing the company in July of his intentions to terminate the contract. As a result, Twitter is suing Musk to force him to go through with the purchase. The two parties were due to be tried in Delaware Chancery Court on October 17.

See also  Strictly supervise virtual currency "combination punch"-digital currency/blockchain

Until a few weeks ago Musk claimed that the real number of “bots” on the Twitter platform did not correspond to the numbers declared by the social platform. And so that was one of the reasons he was reneging on the deal. Musk and his lawyers said the social media company was misleading investors by providing fake numbers in company records with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Twitter countered, however, that Musk’s fraud claims were incorrect and based on a misunderstanding about how the company registers bots and fake accounts on the platform.

In addition, the richest man in the world also accused Twitter of failing to provide the necessary data related to spam and bots, which Twitter denied. In turn, the social media said that Musk was looking for a reason to withdraw from the deal when the company’s shares fell due to the large decline in the overall market.

Although Musk tried to delay the date of the trial, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick denied the requests citing the possibility that Twitter would suffer “irreparable damage”. However, she allowed Musk and his he attorneys to amend their counterclaim to include some allegations from the former Twitter security chief in a separate lawsuit against the company.

You may also like

STm invests in Italy: new plant in Catania,...

Wall Street: futures down, S&P 500 recovering from...

Eni buyback: purchased over 12 million in treasury...

Fitch lowers UK rating outlook from “stable” to...

Spot gold fell, and the U.S. market was...

Gas: LNG supply will remain contracted for years...

US labor market: private sector creates 208,000 new...

Wall Street opens the session down after two...

Moody’s warns government Meloni by shaking ‘junk’ rating...

USA, PMI Servizi above the estimates in September,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy