Twitter Implements Limits on Daily Tweet Reading, Sparks Backlash

Title: Elon Musk Implements Temporary Limits on Twitter, Sparking Controversy

Subtitle: Users and industry leaders react strongly to the decision.

By: Malu Cursino & James Clayton

BBC News

Tech billionaire Elon Musk made headlines over the weekend after announcing that Twitter will be implementing limits on the number of tweets users can read in a day. The move, described by Musk as a “temporary emergency measure,” has since ignited a storm of reactions on the social network.

In his initial announcement, Musk stated that users with unverified accounts would be able to read a maximum of 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts would be limited to 300. Verified accounts, on the other hand, would have a cap of 6,000 tweets daily. However, in response to widespread discontent among users, Musk quickly revised the numbers. He announced that verified accounts could now read up to 10,000 tweets a day, while unverified accounts would be restricted to 1,000. New unverified accounts would have a limit of 500 tweets per day.

The #RIPTwitter hashtag trended on the platform itself, reflecting the frustration and backlash from users unhappy with the new restrictions. Many expressed concerns over freedom of speech and the platform’s future direction. Musk defended the time limits as necessary measures to combat “extreme levels of data theft and manipulation of systems.”

While Musk did not elaborate on his reference to “system manipulation,” data scraping and mining were mentioned in the context of massive data looting by AI companies. Musk argued that AI companies, which use platforms like Twitter and Reddit to train their language models, should pay for the data they collect.

The value of the data generated by billions of posts on platforms like Twitter and Reddit has become a contentious topic. In April, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman voiced his dissatisfaction with AI companies using their data without appropriate compensation. He stated that Reddit did not want to provide valuable data to large companies for free.

Twitter itself had already begun charging users for access to its application program interface (API), primarily used by other applications and researchers, including AI companies. This move further indicates a potential shift towards a paid subscription model for Twitter, as hinted by Musk’s efforts in launching TwitterBlue.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, the micromessaging platform has undergone significant changes. He has been vocal about wanting to avoid creating an echo chamber of one-sided opinions. Musk’s management has included downsizing the workforce and raising concerns about the platform’s stability. However, despite difficulties, Musk claims that the site is functioning well.

While Musk’s temporary limits on Twitter aim to address data theft and system manipulation, they have drawn mixed reactions from users and industry leaders alike. The future direction of the platform and the implications for freedom of speech are yet to be determined.

