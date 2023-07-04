Twitter Imposes Limits on Access to ‘Tweets’ and Introduces Login Requirement

Twitter Implements New Limits on Access to Platform in Effort to Address Data Extraction and Manipulation

Twitter, under the leadership of owner Elon Musk, has implemented new limitations on the platform in an attempt to address the excessive levels of data extraction and manipulation taking place on the social network. Users who consult public ‘tweets’ without logging in will now have their access to the platform blocked. Additionally, the viewing of ‘tweets’ for verified accounts will be limited to 10,000 publications, while unverified accounts will only be able to view 1,000 ‘tweets’.

Elon Musk initially announced these “temporary” limits through a series of tweets over the weekend, starting with a daily viewing limit of 6,000 posts for verified accounts. He also mentioned that users with unverified accounts could see 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts would have access to 300 posts per day.

However, Musk soon revised these limits, stating that they would be increased to a maximum of 8,000 daily posts for verified accounts, 800 posts for unverified accounts, and 400 posts for new unverified accounts.

In a subsequent update, Musk again adjusted the maximum number of publications users can view. Verified accounts will now have a limit of 10,000 publications, unverified accounts a limit of 1,000 publications, and new unverified accounts a limit of 500 ‘tweets’ per day.

In addition to these changes, Twitter has also started blocking access to the social network for users who view public ‘tweets’ or profiles without logging in. Previously, users without an account or those not logged in could still access some publicly shared posts and information from public profiles. However, a new pop-up screen now prompts users to log in or create an account in order to view such content.

All these restrictions are aimed at mitigating the data extraction issues faced by Twitter. Musk has revealed that numerous organizations have been aggressively extracting data from the social network, significantly impacting the user experience. The implementation of these new limits is an effort to curb this practice and ensure a more secure and authentic user experience on the platform.

The changes made by Twitter are likely to have a significant impact on how users access and interact with content on the platform. It remains to be seen how these limitations will affect user engagement and whether they will successfully address the data extraction and manipulation issues faced by the social network.

