The complaint of the former head of security of the Twitter network, Peter Zatko opens up new political and legal challenges for the company already embroiled in a legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Lawmakers and regulators look into possible responses to the social media company’s alleged missteps.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journalthe complaint of the former security executive of the social platform has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, which are expected to investigate.

The complaint was also sent to the lawmakers of the Senate Justice and Intelligence commissions, who have pledged to conduct their own investigations.

“If these statements are correct they could pose a data privacy hazard and security risks,” he says Dick DurbinSenator and Chairman of the Judicial Commission. “I will continue to investigate the matter and we would get to the bottom of these rather alarming allegations.”

In yesterday’s session (Tuesday) the Twitter stock lost the 7,5% stopping at altitude 39,86 dollars per share in the wake of the news published by CNN and the Washington Post.

Former head of security of the Twitter network, serious shortcomings, deceives the authorities

Twitter executives deceived federal authorities and the company’s board of directors about the “serious shortcomings” in its defenses against hackers and its efforts to combat spam.

The complaint is from the former head of security of the company Peiter Zatko who describes – as reported by the Washington Post – a chaotic society, unable to protect its 238 million daily users, including government agencies, heads of state and other public figures. Zatko’s complaint was sent to the SEC, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission on July 6 last.

In the document, the former Twitter security chief – a famous hacker known as Mudge and who entered the social network at the end of 2020 only to be kicked out last January – accuses the company, its CEO, Parag Agrawal and other managers of “extensive legal violations,” including misleading statements to users and investors, as well as acting with “negligence if not complicity” towards foreign governments’ efforts to infiltrate the platform. Zatko’s most damaging accusation is the fact that Twitter violated the 2011 agreement with the FTC on the protection of user data. A Twitter spokesperson tells the New York Times that Zatko was fired in January 2022 for his ineffective leadership and performance.

Moreover, the accusations of the former Twittr security chief come at a very delicate moment for the company, which is currently involved in a bitter legal battle in the Delaware court with Elon Musk. Musk struck a deal to buy the social media company for $ 44 billion, later stepping back by accusing Twitter of hiding the true number of bots and fake accounts.