Twitter is becoming more and more like the controversial TV channel Fox News

Elon Musk’s Twitter is gradually turning into a version of Fox News. Earlier this month, Tucker Carlson announced that he would be relaunching his show on the platform. Ron DeSantis’ introduction as a presidential candidate and the podcasts from The Daily Wire will also be available there.

Twitter is starting to look a lot like a certain conservative cable giant.

Ever since Elon Musk – who has been involved with progressive politicians from President Joe Biden up to Senator Elizabeth Warren has taken over the platform, it has become host to a number of prominent conservative voices.

Since taking office in November, Musk previously blocked Fox News favorites like Donald Trump and Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene welcomed back.

Earlier this month, the disgraced former resigned Fox-News-Moderator Tucker Carlson at that he his show to twitter will bring. Conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, which runs The Ben Shapiro Show, is following suit and will be bringing its full range of podcasts to the platform later this month, as Axios reports.

The growing range of audio and video contributions from prominent conservative voices is striking

And on Tuesday, Musk said that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would announce his presidential campaign on Twitter in a conversation with Musk.

hate speech, including racist and anti-LGBTQ slurs, have also increased since Musk’s acquisition, and Musks eigene Tweets are increasingly supporting the GOP and anti-democratic conspiracy theories.

Musk for his part recently said that he is a moderate person and that his actions are based on Twitter all in the name of “free speech”.

“My concern with Twitter was that it’s something of a digital marketplace, and it’s important that there’s both reality and a perception of trust for a wide range of viewpoints,” he said on an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher” in April.

Right-wing conservative US TV presenter Carlson is now active on Twitter

These steps coincide with the appointment of Linda Yaccarino to the CEO from Twitter together. Yaccarino, who was previously advertising executive at NBCUniversal, is known to be politically close to Musk. She is also a former Trump appointee who served on the then President’s Council on Physical Education, Fitness and Nutrition.

Given Yaccarino’s background in network advertising, industry insiders have speculated about Twitter’s plans for video.

Since Carlson is no longer on TV and one of the presenters of the Daily Wire was deposed on YouTubethere’s a built-in audience that needs a home — and with that audience comes potential ad revenue.

Musk didn’t respond to a request from Business Insider.

