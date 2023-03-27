After the takeover by Elon Musk, a number of advertisers left the platform. Also: Tiktok is practicing damage control and Nasdaq is introducing a new crypto service.

Elon Musk’s messy takeover has blown over $20 billion since late last year. picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/Adrien Fillon

Good morning! Even during the weekend, work in the digital scene continued in many places.

The top topics:

Twitter is said to be worth less than half of what new owner Elon Musk paid for it. This emerges from a memo from Musk that was leaked to the US medium “The Information”. The calculation is based on an offer to employees that implies the company is valued at $20 billion, compared to the $44 billion Musk bought it for.

The company’s steep devaluation follows Musk’s turbulent takeover. Several major advertisers have left the platform and a key source of funds for Musk’s purchase of the company, the investment firm Fidelityhas written down the value of its stake by over 60 percent. [Mehr bei The Information und Axios]

On Founder scene: Is it about E-Cartwo manslaughter arguments are still part of many discussions today: The range anxiety and insufficient power supply. While the former has long since been refuted, the fear of a power collapse has so far been justified. But there is now a solution for this as well, as Don Dahlmann writes in his new torque column. She is from China. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

And here are the other headlines of the night and the past few days:

Tiktok and some companies working with the popular app have gone into damage control mode after Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s hearing before the US Congress ended in what seemed like an interrogation. The PR company Golia for example, has asked some clients to hold off on signing sponsorship deals related to Tiktok campaigns in the face of a possible ban on the short film platform. At the same time, Tiktok employees reached out to advertisers on Friday to “actively” correct misinformation about Tiktok. [Mehr bei The Information]

Cryptocurrencies: The Technology Exchange Nasdaq will launch a new crypto asset service by the end of June. The exchange unveiled its plans for a custody service last September, but without giving a timeline. The service, which will store and secure customers’ tokens, will initially focus on the major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum focus. [Mehr bei Bloomberg]

AppleCEO Tim Cook has attended the China Development Forum in a bid to strengthen the iPhone maker’s ties in the region, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington in recent months. The relationship between the two countries is “symbiotic” and both sides have “enjoyed it so far,” Cook said. Apple also plans to increase spending on its rural education program in China to around $15 million. [Mehr bei Bloomberg und Reuters]

OpenAIAccording to a media report, co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has no stake in the profit-oriented division of the ChatGPT manufacturer. The launch of the chatbot has sparked a race between Silicon Valley companies and investors in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). It is unusual for a founder not to bet on “payday” when large injections of cash flow or an exit is imminent. [Mehr bei Semafor und CNBC]

Microsoft seems fewer hurdles in taking over the video game company Activision Blizzard to overcome than expected. The British competition authorities have made a U-turn. The deal is no longer believed to significantly reduce competition in the console games market, it said on Friday. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt und CNBC]

Databricks has unveiled a large language model called Dolly. Dolly was refined with freely available software components. The San Francisco startup presented the model as a much faster and cheaper way to build services like ChatGPT Assistant. [Mehr bei Reuters und The Information]

Our reading tip on Gründerszene: Cannabis in specialist shops, private cultivation allowed: the federal government wants to legalize the drug. Cannabis startups have long since positioned themselves. “Cannabis legalization cannot be stopped,” says Benedikt Sons, co-founder of the cannabis retailer tiring. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

Don’t want to miss anything? Then subscribe to our Gründerszene newsletter! It appears every morning at 8:30 a.m. and brings you all the important news straight to your inbox.

Have a good start into the week!

Your start-up scene editorial team