NBCUniversal’s head of commercials Linda Yaccarino resigns as sources say he is in talks to become CEO of Twitter

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s global head of advertising, has resigned, the company said on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after Elon Musk said via Twitter that there will be a new CEO of the social media site, though he didn’t name the person. Musk said in his tweet that the person would be starting work in about six weeks.