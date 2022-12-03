Home Business Twitter, Macron meets Musk: “Respect EU rules and eliminate extremist content”
Twitter, Macron meets Musk: "Respect EU rules and eliminate extremist content"

Twitter, Macron meets Musk: "Respect EU rules and eliminate extremist content"

During his state visit to the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron also met with the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk with whom he had a “clear and honest” conversation at the end of which he assured the platform’s commitment to remove extremist and terrorism-related content, i.e. to respect the Christchurch Call Initiative launched after the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

“There is no place anywhere for content associated with terrorism and violent extremism,” Macron said. With Musk, the French president announced that he had also discussed “transparent policies on users, on the significant strengthening of content moderation and the protection of freedom of speech”. “Efforts must be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations,” Macron concluded on Twitter.

S&P withdraws rating due to lack of information

On the transparency front, the fact that the rating agency Standard Poor’s has also decided to withdraw the credit rating for Twitter due to the “lack of sufficient information to maintain the rating” is also controversial. Musk bought Twitter in late October for an estimated $44 billion. The entrepreneur has taken the short messaging service off the stock market so that it no longer has to file public trading reports. In the course of the takeover, Musk loaded Twitter with billions of dollars in debt. On November 1, S&P downgraded its credit rating to “B-” due to these charges. Furthermore, credit supervisors had put the rating under closer scrutiny. Now, due to the lack of information on the financial situation, S&P no longer sees any rating possibilities.

