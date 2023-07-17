Twitter, Musk: cash flow remains negative

11
Twitter’s cash flow remains negative due to a nearly 50% drop in ad revenue and a heavy debt load, Elon Musk said on Saturday, missing his March expectations that Twitter could achieve cash flow. cash positive by June.
“We need to achieve positive cash flow before we can afford the luxury of doing anything else,” Musk said in a tweet responding to the recapitalization suggestions.
