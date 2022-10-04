MILAN – Titles of Twitter frozen on the rumors that Elon Musk could return to the charge on the social network.

The action of the twitter social network has been suspended on the New York Stock Exchange following the rumors – reported for the first time by Bloomberg News – for which the Tesla owner, the entrepreneur of South African origin Elon Musk, would be willing to go ahead on the hypothesis of buying the company. At the time of the suspension, the stock was up more than 12% to $ 47.95 per share.

According to rumors, Musk intends to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original agreed price of $ 54.20 per share. An agreement on which he had then triggered the reverse, complaining about lack of transparency on the data of actual users (ie scrapped of false or automatic profiles) complete with a legal arm wrestling and judge called to settle the problem.