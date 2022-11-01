Twitter Blue, the paid service from the company that tweets, will cost $ 8 per month. Elon Musk tweets it, pointing out that subscribers will have, among other things, the possibility of posting long videos and audio. Musk’s clarification follows the controversy following the rumors about a possible cost of the service of $ 19.99 per month against the current $ 4.99.

This is just one of the many news that Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter will bring to the platform, including the unhappy one of the 25% employee cut (according to the Washington Post). The initial news spoke of an increase in the cost of the service to 20 euros per month, reduced today by the new owner of the social network.