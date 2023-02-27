Twitter lays off another 200 employees

Another 200 employees fired. On the weekend, the new master of Twitter, Elon Musk, ordered new staff cuts equivalent to 10% of the remaining employees. To reveal it is the Wall Street Journal.

But not only. Even the New York Times he cites three people familiar with the situation, and talks about the shedding of at least 200 employees out of the approximately 2,000 remaining after the first tsunami of cuts. In detail, the layoffs affected product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability.

Subscribe to the newsletter

