Twitter, involved in abitter legal battle with Tesla founder Elon Musk, due to his decision to stop the M&A operation with the social platform, he suffered a decline in revenues for the second quarter of the year higher than expected.

Revenues for the second quarter stood at 1,18 billion dollars compared to 1,19 billions of dollars a year ago and therefore down 1% but above all well below the expectations of the FactSet analysts of 1.32 billion dollars. The social platform recorded overall losses of 270 million dollars or 35 cents per share, compared to the earnings per share of 8 cents a year ago.

Active users (Daily Active Users) increased to 237.8 million respect to 229 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The company partially blamed the decline in revenues from headwinds in the advertising sector linked to the broader and more difficult macroeconomic context, as well as “the uncertainty relating to the stand-by acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk ”. The company said acquisition-related costs were approximately $ 33 million in the second quarter.

Given the stand-by acquisition by Musk, Twitter confirmed the withdrawal of the outlook and the future objectives saying that for the moment it is not able to provide precise guidance for the next quarter, this time there will not even be the usual conference call.

Before entering into talks with Elon Musk, Twitter aimed to achieve three main goals in 2023: to exceed the annual revenues of 7.5 billion dollars, reach 315 million of active users and double the pace of production of new technologies.

Twitter’s rival social platform Snap posted its weakest quarterly growth in sales, causing its stock to drop. 29% in afterhours. The company cited growing competition in the advertising space and consequently slow growth in advertising profits as the cause of the disappointing results. Snapchat also confirmed the withdrawal of guidance for the current quarter.

Currently the Twitter stock is down -2% in the pre-market in the $ 38.7 area.

The legal battle between Elon Musk and Twitter

In the meantime, the legal battle between Musk and the social platform that opened after the refusal of the richest man in the world to complete the acquisition operation from 44 billion dollars. Earlier this week the Delaware Chancery court upheld Twitter’s request to expedite the lawsuit against Musk. The trial, which is expected to last five days, has been set for October despite opposition from Elon Musk’s lawyers. Musk’s lawyers say the trial is expected to take place after February 13 next year.

It is worth mentioning that the Tesla founder has stopped the negotiations, claiming that the estimates presented by Twitter regarding the fake accounts / bots are not correct and are higher than 5%, the number indicated by the social platform.