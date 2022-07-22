Twitter, embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Tesla founder Elon Musk over his decision to stop the M&A deal with the social platform, suffered a higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue decline. .

Revenues for the second quarter amounted to 1.18 billion dollars compared to 1.19 billion dollars a year ago and therefore down 1% but above all well below the expectations of the FactSet analysts of 1, 32 billion dollars. The social platform recorded overall losses of $ 270 million or 35 cents per share, compared to earnings per share of 8 cents a year ago.

Active users (Daily Active Users) increased to 237.8 million compared to 229 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The company partially blamed the decline in revenues from the headwinds of the advertising sector linked to the broader and more difficult macroeconomic context, as well as “the uncertainty relating to the stand-by acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk”. The company said acquisition-related costs were approximately $ 33 million in the second quarter.

Given the stand-by acquisition by Musk, Twitter confirmed the withdrawal of the outlook and the future objectives saying that for the moment it is not able to provide precise guidance for the next quarter, this time there will not even be the usual conference call.

Currently the Twitter stock is down -2% in the pre-market in the $ 38.7 area.