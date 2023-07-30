Twitter successor X lifts ban on controversial rapper Kanye West

Today only Ye: Kanye West attends an Oscars party in 2020 Image: AFP

In the fall, Twitter blocked rapper Kanye West for “inciting violence,” but his account has now been reactivated. The rapper had previously assured not to use the platform for hate speech.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has reinstated access to controversial rapper Kanye West. West, who now calls himself Ye, was banned from Twitter nearly eight months ago for violating Twitter’s Acceptable Use Policy for posting a photo showing a Star of David interlaced with a swastika. As a result, West’s account was suspended.

“I tried my best. Nevertheless, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk justified the ban at the time. Musk rebranded Twitter to X last week.

Roland Lindner, New York Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 10 A comment by Michael Hanfeld Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 17 Roland Lindner, New York Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 18

X has now reactivated Yes’s account after assuring that he would not use the short message service for anti-Semitic or other hate speech, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. X initially did not respond to a request for comment. So far, Ye hasn’t posted anything new on X.

The sporting goods manufacturer Adidas ended its cooperation with Ye last year because of anti-Semitic statements. The rapper’s partnership with US fashion chain Gap also fell apart.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

