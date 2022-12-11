Home Business Twitter, the new subscription arrives: Apple users will pay more
Twitter, the new subscription arrives: Apple users will pay more

Twitter, the new subscription arrives: Apple users will pay more

After so many announcements and false starts, tomorrow Twitter will launch the new premium subscription system for accounts with a blue tick, which will cost more for those using iOS, the operating system of Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad. Twitter announces it on your account. “TwitterBlue is relaunching Monday: Subscribe on the web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.” “Subscribers will be able to change their username, display name or profile photo, but in this case they will temporarily lose the blue check mark until their account is verified again” by Twitter. According to the rumors of recent days, the ticks of the verified premium accounts will then become of different colors: gold for commercial companies and gray for governmental institutions and organizations.

