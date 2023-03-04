Elon Musk loses key employees on Twitter (icon image). Getty Images

Elon Musk is in chaos on Twitter. Projects start and end quickly. From one day to the next, employees wonder if they will have a job or who their boss will be. Even those who report directly to Musk are not spared this concern.

In the weeks following his takeover in late October, Musk placed about 20 people on Twitter in official leadership roles reporting directly to him. Among them are some people who were pulled from Musk’s other companies SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company, according to two people who are familiar with Twitter and its operations and wished to remain anonymous.

About half of those people have resigned or been fired in the past few weeks — even those who ingratiated themselves with Twitter, like former director of product management Esther Crawford. None of them have been directly replaced, people familiar with the matter said, though Musk has also hired some new people from outside his company.