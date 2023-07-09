Twitter threatens to sue Meta for the Threads FinanzaOnline platform

The news Threads is likely to bring down Meta Platforms e Twitter in court. For the moment it is a threat: Twitter, the company managed by the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk he threatened to sue Meta Platforms for the new one piattaforma Threads.

Twitter’s official position came with a letter sent to Mark Zuckerberg by the lawyer Alex Spiro.

We recall that last Wednesday Meta Platforms launched Threads a new platform with which it seeks to compete directly with Twitter:

within just over two days the new social network has already registered 30 million subscriptions, going to draw directly on the Instagram user base, the APP owned by Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, together with the WhatsApp messaging APP.

Twitter, le accuse contro Meta Platforms

With the letter, attorney Alex Spiro accused Meta Platforms of hiring some former Twitter employeeswho would continue to have access to some of the company’s trade secrets and in possession of some highly confidential information.

Twitter would have shown every intention to fully and entirely enforce it its intellectual property rights.

As a result, Meta Platforms has been instructed to take appropriate steps to stop theuse of the competitor’s trade secrets. Or other highly confidential information.

An internal source cited by Reuters confirmed the presence of the letter and disclosed part of its contents.

Urged to give an official version and a comment by Reuters himself, Spiro didn’t answer.

The response from the parent company of Facebook, however, was not long in coming. Andy Stonea spokesperson for Meta Platforms, explained that no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.

For his part, with a tweet, Elon Musk said that the competition is fine, but that you can’t cheat.

Instagram and Facebook in the Meta Platforms portfolio

Following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the popular social network has seen growing competition.

They have tried to enter its market segment with a straight leg Mastodon e Bluesk.

Different speech, however, is that of Threadswhich looks a lot like aa microblogging platform.

It is true, however, that Threads is not yet able to support les at the moment keyword oh direct messages.

In the event that Twitter intends to file an actual trade secret theft complaint against Meta Platforms, it should have far more details than are contained within the letter.

According to some experts of industrial property lawamong which there is Mark LemleyStanford law professor, “Merely hiring former Twitter employees (whom Twitter itself fired or fired) and the fact that Facebook created a somewhat similar site are unlikely to support a trade secret infringement claim.”.

Jeanne Fromera professor at New York University, explained that companies that report theft of trade secrets must demonstrate that they have made reasonable efforts to protect your business secrets.

Cases often revolve around secure systems that have been somehow bypassed.

