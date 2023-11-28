Twitter’s 2021 Revenue, Acquisition by Elon Musk, and Controversy: What You Need to Know

“In 2021, Twitter reportedly recorded revenue of $5 billion. The little blue bird’s social network registered 7,500 employees in 2021. The company was bought by businessman Elon Musk. This year, Elon Musk’s social network, which was bought in October 2022, has been embroiled in controversy. Internal documents list more than 200 ad units from companies including Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft, many of which have stopped or are considering stopping their ads on the social network. After these reports, the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the controversy continues, with advertisers fleeing the platform since Musk bought it, and data showing a sharp decline in advertising revenue since the acquisition.”

