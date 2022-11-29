Home Business Twitter’s ad revenue plummets: Musk’s 4 points of feud with Apple – BBC News 中文
Business

Twitter’s ad revenue plummets: Musk’s 4 points of feud with Apple – BBC News 中文

by admin
Twitter’s ad revenue plummets: Musk’s 4 points of feud with Apple – BBC News 中文
  • Ben Derico
  • By BBC reporter from San Francisco

news/240/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15298/production/_127808668_3a30c77036197eabb794a2d2799452381d1cf738.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

Elon Musk said Apple has stopped most advertising on Twitter, blaming Apple for threatening to remove Twitter from the app store.

The spat between Musk and Apple stems from the content moderation plan he instituted after he bought Twitter, and many companies, including Apple, stopped advertising on Twitter because of concerns about such a plan.

The British broadcaster BBC asked Apple for comment on Musk’s remarks, but the company did not respond.

What did Musk say?

Musk said there had been a “massive” decline in Twitter’s revenue and accused activists of putting pressure on advertisers.

You may also like

Ds 7 E-Tense, the road test of plug-in...

Cautious stock exchanges eye China reopening. German inflation...

Culturecom (00343) released its interim results with a...

Sky and Siae end their disputes and sign...

CBSE ushers in a new era of index...

Autostrade, strike in service areas from 13 to...

Single network, the government officially closes the Tim-Cdp...

Smart Bank launches new anti-inflation flexible deposit accounts:...

Institutions want to comment | The main force...

Polestar 7 could be the brand’s first electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy