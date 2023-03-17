Two fighter jets fly over the sky of Milan

Milanese with their nose up this morning due to the repeated passage of two fighters in formation over the skies of the Lombard capital. Great curiosity with the images that are also starting to circulate on social networks, for what, according to what was reported by the Police Headquarters to MilanoToday, would be an exercise in view of the collateral initiatives at StraMilano

