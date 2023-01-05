Listen to the audio version of the article

«In Genoa, the city that hosts the most important port in the world for MSC Cruises, in 2023 we expect to handle around one million passengers, thus returning to pre-covid levels and surpassing the 2019 record». This is what Leonardo Massa explained, managing director for Italy by Msc Cruises, during the ceremony to celebrate the departure, right from the Ligurian capital, of the round-the-world tour of the Msc Magnifica and Msc Poesia ships, which depart simultaneously from the port of call, with two different routes to discover the five continents on routes of 117 and 119 days respectively.

Double start

It is the first time that two MSC cruise ships have departed together from the same city to go around the world. An absolute premiere greeted by a show with 33 flag-wavers, to pay homage to all the countries that will be touched on the journey from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, through the Suez Canal, Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada, and traveled back to Europe via Greenland and Iceland.

The average age of the 5,000 guests (overall) on board is 67-68 years (with peaks over 80) but, the organizers say, these are not cruises only for pensioners: there are also those who will continue on board to work, doing smart working. «We have some cases of entrepreneurs – said Simone D’Addato, manager of events, groups and services on board MSC Magnifica – who have activities that they can delegate for four months and, given that there is the possibility of doing smart working on board , remaining connected 24 hours a day with their company, we also have couples aged 45-50 with children, who have embarked ».

Stopovers in thirty countries

The majority of passengers on the two cruises who embarked in Genoa to begin the journey that will take them to over 30 countries and 50 tourist destinations are Italian and French, but there are other nationalities as well. The four-month holiday, however, has costs starting from 25 thousand euros: not exactly accessible for everyone. Nonetheless, they tell MSC, the two ships have filled up.

“World tours – Massa underlined – are always very successful, as demonstrated by the excellent sales performance of the World Cruise 2024, which will still see MSC Poesia as the protagonist, which will leave Genoa again for a 121-day journey to discover many of the most beautiful and fascinating places on the planet, accompanying passengers to discover 52 destinations in 31 countries”.