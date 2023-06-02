ICT

Two new directors for Abraxas The Board of Directors of the IT company in the cantons of St.Gallen and Zurich has two new members, Stephanie Züllig and Roman Habrik.

Abraxas is headquartered in St.Gallen. Daniel Amman

After its General Assembly, the Board of Directors of Abraxas has two new members. Entrepreneur Stephanie Züllig joins the committee as a representative of the canton of Zurich. She is also a board member of Swiss ICT, the association of the IT industry. Roman Habrik was also newly elected. The former IT project manager at Bühler has been mayor of Kirchberg since 2017. The two new ones replace Monika Scherrer and Yves Meili.

The general assembly of Abraxas Informatik also approved the 2022 annual report. At 214.5 million, the company achieved its highest turnover since the merger in 2018. The company emerged from the IT offices of the cantons of St.Gallen and Zurich and offers IT solutions for the public sector. Abraxas now has 952 employees. (red)