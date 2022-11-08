Home Business Two new fixed-rate bonds in dollars and pounds are coming from Intesa Sanpaolo
In the day today Intesa Sanpaolo announced that from tomorrow, November 9, 2022 they will be listed two new bonds directly on the MOT and EuroTLX of the Italian Stock Exchange. It is a bond denominated in US dollars and a bond denominated in British pounds. In detail, the first (ISIN XS2551322451) with a duration of 3 years, provides for the payment of gross annual fixed coupons of 6.05% payable every six months, while the other (ISIN XS2551345312) with a duration of 2 years, provides for the payment of fixed gross annual coupons of 5.35% payable every six months.

These two new bonds join the 2-year US dollar-denominated bond issued last July (ISIN XS2499922834), with a gross coupon paid annually of 4.30%.
Thanks to this issue, Intesa Sanpaolo expands the offer of bonds listed directly on the markets and negotiable on the MOT and EuroTLX, which rise to 57 and that can be used to diversify your investment portfoliothanks to the possibility of choosing between different coupon structures and between 6 different currencies.

The US Dollar Fixed Rate Bond with a duration of 3 years corresponds to the fixed gross annual coupons equal to 6.05% payable every six months, while the US Dollar Fixed Rate Bond with a duration of 2 years corresponds to the fixed gross annual coupons equal to 4 , 30%, payable annually. The minimum denomination of US dollar bonds is $ 2,000.
The British Pound Fixed Rate Bond has a duration of 2 years and corresponds to fixed gross annual coupons of 5.35% payable every six months. The minimum denomination of the bond is £ 1,000. It is specified that the investment in bonds denominated in US dollar and British pound is exposed to the risk linked to the exchange rate trend.

