Listen to the audio version of the article

Strengthened by the pilot project carried out in Genoa on citizens’ mobility – GoGoGe -, Hitachi Rail is betting on a mobility model that has public transport at its heart and carries out a study that photographs the attitudes of citizens from which it effectively emerges that three out of four people would choose public transport instead of the car, if better connected. The study was carried out globally, in eight cities around the world and the reference area for Italy is Turin, where the percentage of approval rises to 83%.

I study

The majority of the interviewees, highlights the study carried out by Savanta-ComRes on about 8 thousand people, would also accept an increase in tariffs in the face of a more integrated service. So 75% of those interviewed would prefer the use of public transport to that of the car, if there were a greater connection. There is also a strong demand for intelligent transport solutions that guarantee greater interoperability and comfort.

Italy is represented in the Hitachi Rail study by the city of Turin where, perhaps also due to the high level of air pollution, the percentage of people inclined to abandon travel by individual vehicles in the presence of a more integrated public transport network at 83%. 67% of the respondents among Turin citizens, then, declare that they are ready to accept an increase in costs in order to receive a more connected and efficient service, a share higher than the recorded average by about seven percentage points.

Hitachi Rail, leader in the railway sector, has launched its smart mobility business in the city of Genoa, focused on a more intermodal, connected and sustainable mobility model. The use of the GoGoGe App “immediately made the great advantages associated with this technology evident, not only for the passenger but also for the AMT operator” reports the company in a note.

I trend

The main barriers to the use of public transport highlighted by the research are represented by overcrowding (48%) and the lack of tranquility and comfort on board (42%). 80% of those interviewed in the city of Turin, where 73% say they use the car to go to work, would use public transport more if they had the possibility of checking in real time, for example, how crowded they are. Among the limits reported in the city of Turin then there is the reliability of public transport, for which times and frequency are often not reliable.