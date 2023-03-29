Electric car, two out of three Italians say no even after 2035

How Italian motorists will behave now that the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 has been definitively approved? According to the survey commissioned to the institutes mUp Research e Norstat from Facile.it , to the question “between now and 2035, what would you do if you had to change your car?” Almost 17 million of our compatriots (38.7%) said they wanted choose a hybrid vehicle, a value that even reaches 43% among respondents from Central Italy. Only 17.9%, ie 7.5 million respondents would opt for one fully electric cara percentage that reaches 19.8% in the North East.

Looking at the age bands, the generations more inclined to alternative food they turn out to be those younger; 43.6% of Italians aged between 25 and 34 would be directed to purchasing a hybrid vehicle, while 26.6% of 18-24 year olds would choose a fully electric car. All this without counting the costs of the vehicle.

Continuing to scroll through the data that emerged from the survey, we discover that, in case of purchase Also before 2035il 9,9% would no longer buy a car but would opt for alternative means. Almost 4 millionfinally, those who would address the long term rental.

Young people are more convinced

The study then wanted to investigate what our compatriots will do if they have to buy a new vehicle after 2035, so when it will no longer be possible to choose diesel or petrol engines. Well only 1 are 3just under 15 million Italians, would buy an electric car. Value which, however, rises to 46.8% among 18-24 year olds, those who, for personal reasons, are more likely to purchase a vehicle after 2035. But even in this case, reference is not made to the price of the vehicle, a real problem , given the much higher costs of an electric car compared to those with a traditional engine.

More than 4 million (9.7%), on the other hand, are those who will only use cars long term rentalwhile the 7% would opt for public transport. Many, approximately 13.5 millionthe Italians who instead they still don’t have clear ideas on how they will behave in the event of a purchase after 2035.