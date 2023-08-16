Two proposals to strengthen EU law

At the plenary session of the European Parliament on 11 July they were approved two documents pertaining to the institutional functioning of the EU which deserve further study: the Joint Report of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committees on the principle of primacy of community legislation over national legislationand the Resolution Pisapia about the implementation of clauses “bridge” with a qualified majority (QMV).

Considering that the positions expressed have no binding value, the very fact that Parliament has decided to express an opinion by making new proposals to the Council and the Commission indicates that certain concerns on major topical issues need to be addressed, clarified and included in the work agendas of the EU in view of the revision of the EU Treaty.

Preeminence of Community law

The European Parliament has drawn up recommendations aimed at clarifying the relationship between the EU Court and the national constitutional courts, with the aim of mitigate future conflicts which could jeopardize the effectiveness and uniformity of European law. The question of the prevalence of EU law over national law had a renown in the case raised by the Constitutional Court of Karlsruhe in 2020; the doubts subsequently resolved regarding the approval of the ECB’s PSPP instrument will be recalled (Public Sector Purchase Program). However, the cases are rare and have been resolved with a constructive dialogue between the national and European institutions.

The reasons for the principle of European prevalence concern the need for an effective and uniform application of Community legislation, which does not imply a hierarchy of rules but theobligation to apply and interpret EU rules accordingly. This principle is not envisaged by the EU Treaty but only in an annex to the final act of the Intergovernmental Conference which adopted the Treaty, which in any case confirms its legal value through the ratification of the Member States.

The “core” of the matter concerns the fact that many national courts have considered the respective constitutions and not the “force of EU law” as the reference for the European prevalence principle; as a result, they have deemed it possible to exercise their competence with judgments regarding the measures taken according to EU law. The rare “challenges” addressed to the EU Court of Justice of contesting its authority and refusing to apply its decisions, have given rise to some infringement procedures but above all to constructive dialogues between the Parties, a cooperation that has proved useful for developing common constitutional principles.

In conclusion, the European Parliament provides specific recommendations aimed at avoid future conflicts and discrepancies in the EU legal systemsuch as reiterating the exclusive competence of the European Court of Justice to define the interpretation of EU legislation, the scope and uniformity of the EU principle of prevalence, the importance of infringement procedures of the European Commission, the codification of the principle of EU prevalence in the revision process of the EU Treaty.

Implementation of the clauses “bridge”

The second argument is part of the debate on the future of the Union with reference to overcoming unanimity in decision-making with qualified majority voting (QMV). Aware that a modification of the EU Treaties remains difficult, the European Parliament suggests, in order to make the decision-making process more flexible, to make use of the tools available in a progressive and pragmatic way such as the clauses “bridge”, despite the contradiction and limit inherent in its activation which requires unanimity.

The EU Treaty provides that the clauses “bridge” apply to legislative proposals in six areas (environmental and social policy, CSDP, family law with cross-border implications, multiannual financial framework, enhanced cooperation) excluding decisions with military and defense implications. This without implying changes to the Treaties, nor to European competences, nor to the ratification of the Member States.

So far the topic has not been followed up by the EU Council despite more than 40 EP Resolutions and 4 EC communications including proposals to activate the clauses “bridge” for new policies and common challenges in the fields of energy, environment, taxation and CSDP that require quick decisions. This denotes a general lack of will in making a decision-making process that is often blocked or slowed down by the veto power a little more flexible and efficient. The only example of activation occurred in 2004 for specific decisions concerning visas, migrations, freedom of movement of persons. The Resolution also underlines that emergency decisions did not involve the EP, while in practice decisions were taken unanimously when a qualified majority is envisaged.

Recently the Conference on the future of Europe and the European Parliament reiterated the proposal to codify in the revision of the Treaties the passage to the qualified majority in relevant areas, including the activation of the clauses “bridge”, leaving unanimity to a limited number of areas, such as the accession of new countries, the modification of fundamental principles and of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the Union.

The Resolution Pisapia hopes that the EU Council and the European Commission will start formal discussions also with the Parliament itself for evaluate proposals aimed at allowing a gradual activation of the clauses “bridge” without unanimity (amending the EU Treaty) and in policy areas (well detailed and with different priorities) where the qualified majority is already foreseen.

If the positions of the European Parliament are followed up and re-enter the debate on the future of the EU, their scope will undoubtedly represent a positive contribution to the modernisation, functioning and effectiveness of European legislation.

Cover photo EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

