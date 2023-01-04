ANESDOR has published data relating to two-wheeler sales volumes in the Spanish market which show a 4% drop (+5% YTD) in December. In detail, registrations show a decrease of 2% on an annual basis.

Equita Sim points out that according to their estimates, the Spanish market has a mid-single digit weight on Piaggio’s turnover and the month of December is seasonally the least relevant for the two-wheeler market. Sales performance in Spain in the fourth quarter is higher than the fourth quarter volume estimate in Europe (mid-single digit decrease). “Our current estimates for Piaggio, specify by the Milanese Sim, foresee a 4.5% growth in sales volumes in Western Countries in 2022 followed by a high single digit drop in 2023”.