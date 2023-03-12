The TX Group reflects and is working on a new image The Zurich media group discovers its social obligation. This should not be detrimental to business – on the contrary.

The media company TX Group has defined a new purpose for itself. This describes the “purpose” of the company in a somewhat succinct manner, while its “purpose” is a little more succinct. It means: “We contribute to a free society.” To make it sound cheeky, it is presented in English: “We contribute to a free society.”