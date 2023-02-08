Home Business Tx Logistik (FS) increases the number of trains between Germany and Italy
Business

Tx Logistik (FS) increases the number of trains between Germany and Italy

by admin
Tx Logistik (FS) increases the number of trains between Germany and Italy

The key points

  • More trains to Northern Italy
  • Gts cresce a Nola

Trade relations by train are strengthened between Germania e Italia, to the advantage of industrial companies that invest in combined transport as the main method for shipping goods. At the heart of the operation is Tx Logistics, a German company of the FS Group specializing in cargo services. Tx Logistik is among the companies that form the logistics center of Ferrovie dello Stato. From next February 22nd the German company will increase the number of weekly round trips on the tra route from four to six Rostock e Verona. The reason for the greater frequency, explains a note, “is the increase in demand for transport of trailers by rail”.

More trains to Northern Italy

In the first weeks of the year, Tx Logistik has already increased the number of trains to Italy on other lines. The link between Leipzig and Sommacampagna-Sonaabout ten kilometers west of Verona, has been boosted with two more round trips, going from eight to ten per week.

Additional intermodal trains also run by Lubeck towards northern Italy. Between the Baltic Rail Gate in the Hanseatic city and the Quadrante Europa terminal in Verona, TX Logistik has added an additional eighth round trip to the service.

For Lübeck’s second connection to the Milan metropolitan area, the number of round trips has been increased from two to four. The Melzo terminal has been canceled and, in its place, the terminal of Segrate. The latter is even closer to the metropolis of Milan and the industrial areas of Bergamo and Brescia.

Furthermore, numerous Mercitalia connections can be used from here to other destinations on the Italian railway network, for example to Rome, Naples and Sicily.

You may also like

Powell Prepares for ‘Protracted War’ Against Inflation as...

Fruit and vegetables, war and price increases have...

Ita, the government suspends mediation on wages. “Company...

Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies...

Resolution 33 of 01/02/2023 – Opinion for modification...

Bertone (Acqua Sant’Anna): Ready to expand in America

He Xiaobing: At the moment of golden decision,...

Government, reshuffle after the elections. Two ministers risk...

Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is...

BTP Italia March 2023 indexed to Inflation: Should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy