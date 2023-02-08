The key points More trains to Northern Italy

Trade relations by train are strengthened between Germania e Italia, to the advantage of industrial companies that invest in combined transport as the main method for shipping goods. At the heart of the operation is Tx Logistics, a German company of the FS Group specializing in cargo services. Tx Logistik is among the companies that form the logistics center of Ferrovie dello Stato. From next February 22nd the German company will increase the number of weekly round trips on the tra route from four to six Rostock e Verona. The reason for the greater frequency, explains a note, “is the increase in demand for transport of trailers by rail”.

In the first weeks of the year, Tx Logistik has already increased the number of trains to Italy on other lines. The link between Leipzig and Sommacampagna-Sonaabout ten kilometers west of Verona, has been boosted with two more round trips, going from eight to ten per week.

Additional intermodal trains also run by Lubeck towards northern Italy. Between the Baltic Rail Gate in the Hanseatic city and the Quadrante Europa terminal in Verona, TX Logistik has added an additional eighth round trip to the service.

For Lübeck’s second connection to the Milan metropolitan area, the number of round trips has been increased from two to four. The Melzo terminal has been canceled and, in its place, the terminal of Segrate. The latter is even closer to the metropolis of Milan and the industrial areas of Bergamo and Brescia.

Furthermore, numerous Mercitalia connections can be used from here to other destinations on the Italian railway network, for example to Rome, Naples and Sicily.