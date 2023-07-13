Tyres, in Italy a quarter of cars have smooth tyres

In Italy 25% of cars in circulation has non-compliant tyres and this makes the cars unsafe and heavily affects the accident statistics. The alarm comes from a report created by Traffic Police, Assogomma and Federpneus, widespread on the eve of the great departures for the summer holidays.

IThe negative figure grows with the age of the cars taken into consideration. According to the survey, cars with less than 10 years of age have tire problems to the extent of 1 out of 5 cars. The ones they have more than 10 years of age show a more significant frequency of problems, with one out of three cars having tire problems. Overall, tire non-conformities were found for 18 out of 100 cars, which become nearly 25 out of 100 if we also consider the absence of a review.

In essence, the cars under investigation have an average life of approximately 9 years and therefore considering that the Italian vehicle fleet today is on average 12 years and six months, the resulting real figure would be even more negative. Among other things, the investigation itself saw subsidiaries cars in six regions (Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, Tuscany, Marche and Puglia) and therefore, if other historically less virtuous regions had been considered, the danger bar would have risen further,

The problems encountered

As for the non-compliant tyres in about 15-25% of cases it was about cars with the smooth tires. But one particularly dangerous trend highlighted by the report is not equipment homogeneity, i.e. those cars fitted with tires of different brands or models on the same axle or with two winter and two summer tyres. The former is prohibited by the Highway Code, the latter is not recommended by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

Then there are many motorists who travel with damaged tires. The survey, as mentioned, reiterates the direct correlation between the age of the vehicles and their maintenance conditions. The more the years go by, the more the tires become mismatched or damaged, while the percentage of slick tires is practically a constant after the first four years of registration.

Costs

In Italy approximately 22 million tires are sold each year. Generally a good tire medium-low range costs approx 25 euro, for a set of tires it is therefore necessary to take into account an expense of at least 100 euros (125 with a fifth of spare). The end products mediahowever, have a cost that varies between 40 and 50 euros and therefore 250 euros are needed. The tyres top of the range start from 100 up to 300 euros. There are also variations in price with regard to the labor of the tire specialist: the average cost is between 40 and 50 euros. Then there are the balancing costs.

The heat, the tires but also the batteries

But it’s not just wear that makes a tire unsafe. Then there is the problem of tire pressure. And therefore the advice is to carry out checks every time the temperatures undergo significant variations (as in these very hot days), Temperature which act directly on the grip and battery life of electric cars. It is well known that the cold negatively affects the range of electric cars. But also the extreme heatit does damage.

Trivial but useful advice to avoid nasty surprises starting with avoiding, while parking, to leave the car under the sun’s rays (according to the National renewable energy laboratory, parking an electric vehicle in direct sunlight can cause an increase in the battery temperature up to 12 degrees). Another useful tip is to keep the level of battery charge between 20 and 80%. Extreme heat also affects charging speed, especially at fast AC charging stations. Better then, if possible, wait cooler hours of the day to recharge. An additional problem in a country where finding a charging station is almost like winning the lottery